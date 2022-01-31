Adkins Mystery Monday: Who Made These Tracks?

Happy snowy Mystery Monday! Do you know who made these tracks? Hint: there are a lot of them around this time of year!

Last week, we asked you about golden ragwort (Packera aurea)! Did you know that the specific epithet aurea means golden yellow? Appropriately named, this herbaceous perennial blooms vibrant yellow in the spring. At Adkins, this plant is abundant in the floodplain by the first woodland bridge and in the Parking Lot Alive! gardens. Golden ragwort grows in full sun to part shade and in medium to wet soils. It will readily self-seed, so be prepared to let it naturalize or share with a friend.

