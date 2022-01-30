Mid-Shore Arts: A Chat with Main Street Gallery Artist Kathy Flament

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For thirteen years, the Spy has made it a point of profiling some of the Mid-Shore’s most remarkable artists, but it must be said that Kathy Flament might be the most diverse of them all. From knit work and wearable art to her signature Paint Toss applications, Kathy has found a way to capture her passion for drawing, a love for fabrics, and use her technique to allow paint and canvas to met without premeditation in both large and small formats that we’ve not seen before.

As she notes, “By tossing paint, I can identify, express, resolve and manage my feelings as well as invite others to know me better. I like to think I can add joy and a tool for self-discovery to others. I let my mood move my brushes, hands, fingers, rollers, and brooms.”

The Spy caught up with Kathy a few weeks ago to talk about her work and what is now showing at the Main Street Gallery in Cambridge.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Kathy Falment’s work please go here.