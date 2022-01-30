The Spy Student Studio: The Yawndemic by Jean Pierre

With video cameras now on phones and editing software that costs in the thousands of dollars only a few years ago now free, the world of film is available to everyone at every age.
That point was made clear a few months ago when 12-year-old Jean Pierre, a Dorchester County Public Schools district student, produced his own short film, The Yawndemic, as a parody of the COVID pandemic. The short was not only a hit in Jean’s school, but he came away with the Best Comedy Award from the Chesapeake Film Festival last year.
Not a bad start for the young filmmaker.
This video is approximately five minutes in length. The Yawndemic Written and directed by Jean Pierre
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.