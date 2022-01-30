The Spy Student Studio: The Yawndemic by Jean Pierre

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With video cameras now on phones and editing software that costs in the thousands of dollars only a few years ago now free, the world of film is available to everyone at every age.

That point was made clear a few months ago when 12-year-old Jean Pierre, a Dorchester County Public Schools district student, produced his own short film, The Yawndemic, as a parody of the COVID pandemic. The short was not only a hit in Jean’s school, but he came away with the Best Comedy Award from the Chesapeake Film Festival last year.

Not a bad start for the young filmmaker.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. The Yawndemic Written and directed by Jean Pierre