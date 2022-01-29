<--
January 29, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Health Health Notes

UM Shore Regional Health Announces Winter Weather Closures

Due to the severe winter forecast and in the interest of patient and team member safety, and UM Shore Regional Health has announced the following closures:

The Diagnostic and Imaging Center and the Cancer Center in Easton – closed on Saturday, January 29.

Pre-operative COVID-19 testing at Shore Medical Pavilion in Easton – cancelled for Saturday and rescheduled for Sunday, January 30. (Patients who have been affected by this change have been notified).

