Kent Honkers Lacrosse 2022 Registration is Open

Honkers Lacrosse Registration is now officially open for 2022, for all players from Pre-K through Grade 8. Practice for 8U–14U will begin Monday, March 14, and practice for Scoopers will begin Monday, April 5. Scoopers is our learning team for Pre-K and Kindergarten players, and is a supportive, warm environment to learn lacrosse. To register, please visit our website:honkerslacrosse.com. Registration fees remain low this year, at $50 for 8U – 14U, and $30 for Scoopers. Financial assistance is available; please email kentyouthlacrosse@gmail.com for more information.

Kent Honkers Lacrosse is thankful to USA Lacrosse for awarding them a First Stick Program Grant in 2021. Through the First Stick Program, awarded organizations receive lacrosse “starter kits” to introduce the sport to new players. This will help reduce barriers to participation and grow the number of players in Kent County. If you’re interested in trying lacrosse but worried about cost, Kent Honkers Lacrosse can assist you with equipment. Please email kentyouthlacrosse@gmail.com.