The Mainstay Bluegrass/ Old-Timey Music at The Mainstay

On Saturday, February 12, The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland is pleased to welcome the dynamic father and son team of Ken and Brad Kolodner and their quartet for a night of bluegrass, and old-timey music. Their popular performances capture a unique, personal, and captivating soundscape that reveals a passion for traditional music. Their line-up, perhaps unique in the bluegrass culture, includes Ken on hammered dulcimer, Brad on clawhammer banjo, Alex Lacquement on bass, and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Eddy on fiddle, banjo, guitar and vocals (Rachel is a former member of the Old-Time supergroup Uncle Earl).

Ken Kolodner is regarded as one of the most influential hammered dulcimer players in North America. The hypnotizing groove of his percussive hammered dulcimer, along with his son’s rhythmic clawhammer banjo are at the core of their sound. Most recently, the quartet won first place in the Neo-Traditional Band Contest at the Appalachian Stringband Festival in the summer of 2019. They released their fourth studio album “Stony Run” in March 2020.

Concert appearances for the group include The Kennedy Center, The Birchmere, The Champlain Valley Folk Festival, The Helicon’s Winter Solstice concerts, several appearances on the legendary “Bound for Glory” radio show in Ithaca, NY (the longest running live concert-radio broadcast in the United States), The Common Ground Festival in MD, The Mountain Arts Gathering in NY, as well as numerous other live radio broadcasts, concerts and festivals along the Eastern seaboard from North Carolina to Vermont.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Everyone in attendance needs to provide proof of COVID vaccination and wear a mask. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show, and $25 at the door, and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-0331 with your credit card information. The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. It’s regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

This program is made possible with funds provided by The Hedgelawn Fund.

