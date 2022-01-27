RiverArts Celebrates 10 Years of Community, Creativity, & Connection in 2022

Wait until you see what RiverArts has in store for 2022! You’ll enjoy unique exhibits, interesting classes, fun events, and so much more! We will celebrate & learn from our visionary founders. We’ll explore new topics & techniques with new instructors. And we’ll revisit favorite events from years past. Take a look at some of the 2022 plans on the RiverArts Online Calendar.

We have arts classes planned as far out as August, and you can sign up for winter classes in both the Clay Studio & ArtsAlive now at www.chestertown riverarts.org. Our Clay Studio has regular open studio hours for experimentation and creation. Clay Studio, ArtsAlive, & KidSPOT spaces are undergoing some much-needed renovation. Although most of what we plan to offer in 2022 will be in-person, we will continue to be flexible as needed with construction & the pandemic, and are thus planning indoor, outdoor, & Zoom classes.

Our exhibits committee has worked hard to come up with wonderful themes for our 2022 shows, including a September exhibition to commemorate our founding. Come by RiverArts’ Gallery Wednesday through Sunday (11 am to 3 pm) to see our wonderful monthly exhibit & peruse our gift shop for the perfect Valentine. In January, we are pleased to begin our 10th anniversary celebration with our annual Members’ Showcase, an exhibit of fine work from our talented community of member artists. In February, our Winter Blues exhibit will explore the many aspects of the color that make it simultaneously calming & mysterious. And in March, artists are invited to Take Another Look & explore a subject in different ways.

In anticipation of RiverArts’ 10th anniversary, our weekly Dose emails, a favorite during the pandemic, have been re-imagined and re-designed. We hope to appeal to the diversity of our community and provide creative ideas & engaging pursuits tailored to your different involvements & areas of interest in the arts. This Dose of inspiration, imagination, creativity, and art history will come out semi-weekly. On Mondays, the emphasis is on WHAT’S HAPPENING at RiverArts, including information on our programs and events, both short and long-term. It will also highlight featured member artists and provide information on art-related happenings in Kent County. Thursday’s editions will INSPIRE with virtual museum visits, hands-on activities for children, fascinating art history (courtesy of Beverly Hall Smith & The Spy), and works of artisans and artists in a broad range of media. If you are interested in signing up for our emails to find out all about our programs, events, & these fun extra happenings, add your email address to the box at the right side of this page on our website.

2022 will be a banner year for Chestertown RiverArts, and we look forward to sharing it with you!