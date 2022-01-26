UM Shore Regional Health Names New Vice President for Philanthropy

William J. Brown has been named Vice President, Philanthropy, for UM Shore Regional Health, succeeding F. Graham Lee, who recently retired.

Brown joins UM SRH after four years as Senior Director of Philanthropy at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) in Washington, DC. In that capacity, he led a fundraising team that generated over $12.5 million in annual giving support in a five-year period and increased major/planned giving levels by 75 percent.

Prior to his post with PCRM, Brown held executive-level positions in fundraising for several charitable, educational and health care organizations. In the health care arena, these include University Community Hospital Foundation, Inc., the fundraising arm of the five-hospital health care system in Tampa, Florida; Asbury Foundation, Inc., in Gaithersburg; Hospice Foundation of Lake and Sumter, Inc., in Tavares, Florida; Leesburg Regional Medical Center Foundation in Leesburg, Florida; and Lexington Medical Center Foundation in Columbia, South Carolina.

Brown’s significant career achievements include managing capital campaigns that successfully raised more than $20 million, creating corporate/foundation partnership programs to increase event revenues, and designing award-winning major/planned giving programs.

Brown earned his Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and his Master of Arts in Philanthropy and Development from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.

“We are indeed fortunate to have Billy Brown taking the reins of our Memorial Hospital Foundation,” said Ken Kozel, President and Chief Executive Officer, UM Shore Regional Health. “In the course of his 35-year career in philanthropy, he has led fundraising teams at multiple organizations in successfully securing more than $750 million total in financial support. As we look forward to the next phase in the advancement of UM Shore Regional Health, Billy’s considerable talent, expertise and energy will be a valuable asset.”

