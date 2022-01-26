CBMM, Chesapeake College Offer Marine Welding Course

This spring, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and Chesapeake College are partnering to offer the public a chance to learn more about marine welding. Scheduled for Tuesdays, March 29–May 10, from 6–8:30pm, advance registration for the program is required at bit.ly/MarineWelding.

In the seven-session course, participants will gain a deep understanding of marine welding processes, appreciating the environmental and process-based concerns associated with welding in a marine environment while learning the basics of GMAW (MIG) and GTAW (TIG)processes. Through these sessions, students will explore different ferrous and non-ferrous metals, with a focus on steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and copper-based alloy, while also gaining understanding of galvanic scale, different metals, and degradation above and below the waterline.

All except for the second session will be held at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, with session two on April 5 to be held in CBMM’s working Shipyard in St. Michaels, Md. No prior welding experience is necessary, and all tools and materials are included with the cost of registration. The cost to participate is $675 per person, with a 20% discount offered to CBMM Members.

CBMM members play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibitions, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake Bay watercraft in the world. Benefits of membership include access to exclusive discounts, perks, programming, and CBMM’s virtual portal. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.