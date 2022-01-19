Shore Rehab at Queenstown Welcomes New Physical Therapist

Physical Therapist Kelley Bohlman, DPT, recently joined the outpatient rehabilitation team at University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Pavilion at Queenstown.

A movement expert skilled in the care of patients with a wide range of orthopedic conditions, Bohlman improves patients’ quality of life through prescribed exercise, hands-on treatment and patient education. Bohlman has a special interest in treating patients recovering from stroke and also those with neurological deficits including balance impairment, movement disorder and Parkinson’s disease.

Bohlman earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at Widener University, where she was captainof the university’s women’s lacrosse team, and her Doctorate of Physical Therapy at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. A native of Maryland, Bohlman and her husband now live in Queen Anne’s County.

“Dr. Bohlman listens to the issues and concerns of her patients and addresses their goals for treatment with a smile and motivating enthusiasm,” said Frank Rath, Manager, Outpatient Rehabilitation Services for UM Shore Regional Health. “We are very glad to have her join the team.”

