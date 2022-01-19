Cathie Weishaar Appointed to Regional Director of Pharmacy at UM SRH

Catherine Weishaar, PharmD, was recently promoted to Regional Director of Pharmacy at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health after serving as Interim Director since August 2021.

An Eastern Shore native and longtime member of the UM SRH pharmacy team, Weishaar has served as vaccine and therapeutics leader for the hospital system’s COVID-19 Incident Command Structure (ICS). This involves managing medication guidelines, scarce resource inventory and allocations, and the vaccinator pool.

“I am thrilled that Cathie is moving forward in her professional career and providing excellent leadership skills and oversight of our amazing pharmacy team. I look forward to supporting her as she takes our pharmacy team into the future,” said Jenny Bowie, Chief Nursing Officer for UM SRH.

Weishaar, who grew up in Dorchester County, has deep connections to UM Shore Medical Center at Easton; she was born at the hospital and her mother, Linda Ferara, was a nurse there. Ferara encouraged Weishaar to apply for her first job in the hospital’s Pharmacy Department.

Weishaar earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Miami and worked as a pharmacy tech at the Easton hospital during summers and breaks. “The SRH pharmacy team took me under their wing and encouraged me to apply to and complete pharmacy school,” said Weishaar.

She earned a Doctorate of Pharmacy from University of Maryland, Baltimore in 2007 while continuing her work in pharmacy. Weishaar served as a clinical pharmacist, clinical pharmacy manager and interim regional director of pharmacy before her promotion.

