Cathie Weishaar Appointed to Regional Director of Pharmacy at UM SRH

Catherine Weishaar, PharmD, was recently promoted to Regional Director of Pharmacy at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health after serving as Interim Director since August 2021.
An Eastern Shore native and longtime member of the UM SRH pharmacy team, Weishaar has served as vaccine and therapeutics leader for the hospital system’s COVID-19 Incident Command Structure (ICS). This involves managing medication guidelines, scarce resource inventory and allocations, and the vaccinator pool.
“I am thrilled that Cathie is moving forward in her professional career and providing excellent leadership skills and oversight of our amazing pharmacy team. I look forward to supporting her as she takes our pharmacy team into the future,” said Jenny Bowie, Chief Nursing Officer for UM SRH.
Weishaar, who grew up in Dorchester County, has deep connections to UM Shore Medical Center at Easton; she was born at the hospital and her mother, Linda Ferara, was a nurse there. Ferara encouraged Weishaar to apply for her first job in the hospital’s Pharmacy Department.
Weishaar earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Miami and worked as a pharmacy tech at the Easton hospital during summers and breaks. “The SRH pharmacy team took me under their wing and encouraged me to apply to and complete pharmacy school,” said Weishaar.
She earned a Doctorate of Pharmacy from University of Maryland, Baltimore in 2007 while continuing her work in pharmacy. Weishaar served as a clinical pharmacist, clinical pharmacy manager and interim regional director of pharmacy before her promotion.
About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health
As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.
About the University of Maryland Medical System
The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore professional schools (Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry) in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the State, the health system’s more than 29,500 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations, including 13 hospitals and 9 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers. The UMMS flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the State. For more information, visit www.umms.org.
