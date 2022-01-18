Out and About (Sort of): Dollar Day by Howard Freedlander

Tomorrow will be a big day for unapologetic Annapolis watchers as Gov. Larry Hogan unveils Maryland’s fiscal year 2023 budget. While that might seem ho-hum to most residents of the Old Line State, trade, interest and constituent groups will be anxiously awaiting the budget figures, particularly the divvying up of a $4.6 billion surplus.

As hopeful motion picture Oscar winners sit mesmerized by the prospect of an incalculable boost in their artistic careers, so will non-profit leaders be transfixed by digitized budget books that hold answers to their financial dreams.

Mid-Shore non-profits will be like children on Christmas hoping that Santa Claus considers them worthy of budgetary support. Disappointment over the sums ladled out by the governor are all too frequent. The process is agonizing.

Gov. Hogan has his priorities, such as tax cuts for retirees and military veterans. He also will try to beef up pandemic support for health care professionals. Transportation and school projects are always large-money consumers.

Legislative leaders already have signaled their intent to help the poor and appropriate one-time project expenditures. They can only cut, not increase the state budget under state law. The state budget must be balanced.

Fiscal wrestling during the 90-day session between the executive and legislative branches is commonplace.

Bargaining is the coin of the realm. Compromise might be another apt term.

Unmistakable undercurrents will influence the 2022 legislative session. In his last year as governor after nearly two terms and possibly interested in running for national office, Hogan will look for political advantage helpful to his next campaign. He is a savvy politician. He understands the value of legacy.

Meanwhile, General Assembly members will be running for re-election in 2022. They too will seek budgetary goodies for their constituents as well as legislation favorable to the folks back home. They do not wish to anger their constituents and voters. Upcoming elections prompt vivid memories for voters.

An election year and a huge surplus are a combustible mix. Requests for slices of the state largesse are voluminous. The money tree will be laden with ornaments bearing names on them for hundreds and hundreds of special interest groups connected to every corner of our small but well-populated state.

As a caveat, a huge surplus is a double-edged sword for our governor and legislators. In some ways, being strapped for money makes life easier in judging the merits of spreading the wealth, or lack thereof. Though politicians are reluctant to say no to constituents, constrained resources provide cover and rationale for them in cash-starved times.

Every year at this time, I typically urge readers to direct their attention—not all of it, mind you—to the Maryland General Assembly session. Bills passed and signed affect all our lives in ways big and small. The state budget determines the policy direction to be taken by state government in fulfilling constituent needs.

Though just a week-old, the legislative session begins in many ways tomorrow as vigorous budget battles will commence with release of the state’s financial blueprint.

I will watch with great interest. The sport of governing and legislating, while discouraging at times, is fascinating.

Columnist Howard Freedlander retired in 2011 as Deputy State Treasurer of the State of Maryland. Previously, he was the executive officer of the Maryland National Guard. He also served as community editor for Chesapeake Publishing, lastly at the Queen Anne’s Record-Observer. In retirement, Howard serves on the boards of several non-profits on the Eastern Shore, Annapolis and Philadelphia.