Letter to the Editor: Covid, Safety and Chestertown

December 28th is my husband’s birthday. It is especially precious because less than eleven months ago he was in ICU on a ventilator fighting for his life due to contracting Covid. We went out to “dinner” today – a 3pm reservation due to it being the quiet time between lunch and dinner and, as expected, there were empty tables everywhere and we were isolated in our spot in the restaurant. The country is now in the grip of an Omicron variant escalation of the pandemic, a situation in which even those who are vaccinated are not safe. He and I have done everything we can – masks, double vaccinated and boosters.

During a casual conversation with our server they revealed that they were not vaccinated, despite the fact that most of their family were, because they “still felt uncomfortable” about having the vaccine. This person was young, and therefore statistically unlikely to become seriously ill, but they were waiting on tables occupied by people who would presumably, as we were, be unaware of the risk they posed. We were horrified and as such will not be eating out in Chestertown (or anywhere else) for the foreseeable future.

Why am I writing this?, because people who own and manage establishments in the area need to realise that their staff may be putting customers and themselves at risk and that our community needs to appreciate that eating out is not necessarily safe. Why am I not naming the place? because I have no reason to assume they are unique in not doing their best to ensure that their staff do not pose a risk to their customers. I will however send a copy of this letter to our venue. I, for one, am tired of people being sick and dying.

Inez Santori

Chestertown