For All Seasons Earns Distinctions in Fiscal Responsibility, Transparency, and Accountability

For All Seasons’ strong financial management and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned the agency two distinctions from independent charity evaluators. With the season of giving in full swing, For All Seasons is pleased to receive GuideStar’s coveted Platinum Seal of Transparency and a 94/100 rating from Charity Navigator, with perfect scores in Leadership & Adaptability and Culture & Community. These distinctions are reserved for charitable organizations that demonstrate the highest degree of financial health, including transparency, accountability, sustainability, and alignment with governance best practices.

“For All Seasons is honored to receive these designations of excellence from GuideStar and Charity Navigator. As an agency that depends on charitable gifts, these awards demonstrate For All Seasons’ trustworthiness to those who donate in support of our life-saving work,” comments Lauren Weber, Vice President of Philanthropy and Education at For All Seasons. “When community members invest in For All Seasons, they can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical organization.”

For All Seasons is a critical lifeline in the health and wellness of the Eastern Shore region, providing services to all, regardless of one’s ability to pay. Established in 1986, For All Seasons is the region’s “go-to” organization for mental health services and the only Rape Crisis Center serving the Mid-Shore’s population of nearly 200,000 people. The agency is home to the largest out-patient psychiatry team on the Shore and a team of nearly 50 trauma-certified clinicians, victim advocates, and case managers who provide the highest quality mental health services, advocate for victims of trauma and crime and coordinate care across agencies.

“These distinctions from GuideStar and Charity Navigator confirm that For All Seasons is worthy of our community’s confidence and generosity,” says Beth Anne Langrell, CEO of For All Seasons. “Our Board of Directors and leadership team take our responsibility as the stewards of donor contributions very seriously. These designations reflect our commitment to managing the agency’s financial resources with integrity and in the best interest of our clients and community.”

Community members wishing to financially support For All Seasons’ life-saving work are encouraged to visit www.ForAllSeasonsDONATE.org.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across the Mid-Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For further information, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org.