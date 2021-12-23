Still Life by Meredith Davies Hadaway

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Still Life

Flakes tumble from a weighted branch to

rejoin the falling snow.

A small boat nods on its lines.

Water, water, water reclaiming

the shore.

No matter the season, the sycamore drops

its leaves.

Trees beyond trees.

Light off the river—anything

reflected—becomes art.

Our bones will be chessmen for the gods

of tomorrow.

When the vanishing point is still

outside the frame.

Dust ever-changing: In darkness,

dirt. In sunlight, diamonds.

—Meredith Davies Hadaway

Meredith Davies Hadaway is the author of three poetry collections, including At the Narrows, winner of the 2015 Delmarva Book Prize for Creative Writing.