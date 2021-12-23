Still Life by Meredith Davies Hadaway

Still Life
Flakes tumble from a weighted branch to
rejoin the falling snow.
A small boat nods on its lines.
Water, water, water reclaiming
the shore.
No matter the season, the sycamore drops
its leaves.
Trees beyond trees.
Light off the river—anything
reflected—becomes art.
Our bones will be chessmen for the gods
of tomorrow.
When the vanishing point is still
outside the frame.
Dust ever-changing: In darkness,
dirt. In sunlight, diamonds.
—Meredith Davies Hadaway
Meredith Davies Hadaway is the author of three poetry collections, including At the Narrows, winner of the 2015 Delmarva Book Prize for Creative Writing.
