UM SRH Supports Maryland Food Bank Sites on the Eastern Shore

The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has partnered with the Maryland Food Bank – Eastern Shore Branch to help address food insecurity challenges impacting local residents, providing a donation of $4,000.

The UMSRH donation will provide $800 in funding for food purchases allocated to five distribution centers: Easton Church of God in Easton; Aaron’s Place in Denton; Scott’s United Methodist Church in Trappe; Mt Olive AME Church in Worton; and Eastern Shore Wellness in Cambridge.

“At Shore Regional Health, caring for our communities goes beyond the walls of our hospitals and outpatient facilities,” said Ken Kozel, President and CEO, UM SRH. “We know that food insecurity has adverse health effects, especially for children and the elderly as well as individuals with chronic illness. As an anchor institution serving our broad, five-county region, we are happy to partner with the Maryland Food Bank staff and volunteers in their ongoing work to reduce hunger and deprivation in our communities.”

Jennifer Small, Senior Regional Program Director for the Maryland Food Bank Eastern Shore Branch, said during the COVID-19 pandemic, most food distribution sites across the state continue to see increased demand due to food insecurity numbers. In addition, grocers and retail vendors who donate surplus food to the Maryland Food Bank continue to face their own supply constraints, resulting in less excess product for donation.

“Shore Regional Health’s donation of $4,000 will provide approximately 12,000 nourishing meals,” said Small. “We are very grateful for their support and their commitment to enhancing the overall health of the community.”

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System