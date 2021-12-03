Canceled: WC Institute for Religion, Politics, and Culture Hosts Professor Bill McClay in Easton

The following lecture has been canceled:

The Institute for Religion, Politics, and Culture (IRPC) at Washington College invites you to an upcoming event in Easton, MD. On Friday December 3rd at 6pm in Christ Church in historic, downtown Easton, IRPC welcomes Professor Bill McClay for a lecture titled, “The Importance of Religious Liberty.”

Professor McClay is a Senior Fellow of the Trinity Forum, the former Blankenship Chair in the History of Liberty at the University of Oklahoma, Professor at Hillsdale College, and the author of the award-winning book, Land of Hope: An Invitation to the Great American Story.

This event is free and open to the public.

Christ Church Easton is located at 111 South Harrison Street.

For more information, please contact Director Joseph Prud’homme at jprudhomme2@washcoll.edu