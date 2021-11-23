MENU

November 23, 2021

AAM Members Show Awards Announced

Tara Gladden, Juror; Rosemary Cooley; Nancy McNary-Smith: Nanny Trippe, AAM Board Chair; Pamela Into; Doug Fahrman; Elizabeth Casqueiro; Sharon Thorpe; Lori Yates; Sarah Jesse, AAM Director. Not pictured: Mark Nelson & Robin Stricoff.

The Academy Art Museum is celebrating the Annual Members’ Exhibition through December 15, 2021. Museum members were invited to get creative, imaginative and experimental in any medium. All works in the exhibition are for sale and the proceeds benefit both the artist and the museum. Tara Gladden, Director and Curator of Kohl Gallery at Washington College, Chestertown, Maryland, served as Judge for the exhibition and presented the exhibition awards.

At the exhibition reception, the following awards were given: Best in Show in Honor of Lee Lawrie – Sharon Thorpe, “Family Oasis”; The Jane Shannahan Hill Offutt Memorial Award for Painting – Lori Yates, “Bright Spot”; Arielle Marks Award for Best Print (excluding photography), sponsored by Richard Marks – Rosemary Cooley, “With Hey Ho, the Wind and the Rain”; M. Susan Stewart Award for Best Collage – Pamela Into, “My Öli in the Autumn Grass”; Excellence in Photography, sponsored by the Tidewater Camera Club – Robin Stricoff, “Choptank Mist”; Nancy South Reybold Award for Contemporary Art – Doug Fahrman, “Prescription Encapsulation/Desvenlafaxine Reaction”; Trippe Gallery Award for Best Work on Paper, sponsored by Nanny Trippe – Elizabeth Casquiero, “Amazing Maze”; Best Landscape Award, sponsored by the St. Michaels Art League – Mark Nelson, “Saturday Morning”; Academy Clay Award – Nancy McNary-Smith, “She Awaits.”

Best In Show in Honor of Lee Lawrie: Sharon Thorpe, “Family Oasis,” Inkjet Print

 

