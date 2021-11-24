Heron Hustle 5K/1M Fun Run Raises $10K for Gunston Annual Fund

The Gunston School welcomed students, parents, alumni, community supporters, and even a few canine runners on Saturday, November 20th for the Heron Hustle 5K + 1M Fun Run, raising just over $10,000 for the school’s Heron Annual Fund. Athletic Director Josh Breto welcomed the crowd and the 5K runners took off a little after 8 a.m., followed by those running the one mile. Both routes wove through the school’s 35-acre waterfront campus and finished down the tree-lined drive.

Coming in first place for the 5K under 18/male category was Colin Hallmark ’24 (18:58), followed by Aidan Trautman ’23 in second (20:09), and Zach Mozher ’23 in third (20:40). For the 5K over 18/male category, Dylan Hurlock came in first (20:22), followed by Sam Umidi ’19 in second (20:46), and Robert Stephenson in third (21:05).

For the 5K under 18/female category, Allie Fitzgerald ’24 came in first (24:25), followed by Zoe Buzzelli ’24 in second (24:55). For the 5K over 18/female category, first place went to Dani de los Reyes, P’24 (26:36), with Jayci Frederick coming second (27:40), and Jen Traver in third place (28:46).

Top winners in the one mile fun run include (under 18/female) Eli Ireland ’23 (8:47) and Lily Brantner ’25 (10:49), and (over 18/female) winners were Adele Showalter, P’25 (9:11), Jessica Newell (9:40), and Jillian Frederick (10:03). Alex Bent ’25 placed first for the under 18/male category (10:13) and Wallace Tieman placed first for the over 18/male category (19:18).

Prizes included an Under Armour Jacket (to be embroidered with their name) and gift cards to St. Michaels Running Company for top winners, with those in second and third receiving other Gunston swag such as an embroidered bookbag, runner’s utility belt, gift cards, and more. Ninth grade chemistry teacher Adele Showalter (and first place for over 18/female 1M) won 25 points for the school’s Green Team by running in the best head-to-toe spirit gear, and for their first place finishes, Colin Hallmark earned 25 points for the White Team and Allie Fitzgerald earned the same for the Green Team. Overall, Gunston’s White Team had the most registrations, earning 50 points.

“A big thanks to everyone who came out,” said Event Director Lynda Scull, “and those at home who signed up to run virtually to show their support. Additionally, thanks to TriCycle and Run for tracking the times.”

Premiere race sponsors include Heron Heroes Dani & Rick de los Reyes, P’24, Fred Frederick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Easton (Janell & Jeffrey Frederick, P’23 ’25), and Friends of Gunston (anonymous).

Award sponsors include Sugar Doodles Sweet Shop (Heron Heroes, the Brown Family), Gillespie & Son, Inc. (Heron Heroes, the Gillespie Family, P’20’22’24), St. Michaels Running Company, Tidewater Physical Therapy, and KRM Construction.

Heron Heroes Dr. Laurie Lewis & John Lewis were Sneaker sponsors, and Finish line sponsors include the Corbi Family, the Watkins Family, Joyce Shemer Keating, the Thomas Family, and the Hansen Family.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.