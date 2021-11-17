ShoreRivers Partners with Local Environmental Organizations for EcoFest

Join ShoreRivers, Interfaith Partners for the Chesapeake, and other local environmental organizations from across the Upper Eastern Shore for Queen Anne’s EcoFest at Saint Paul’s Parish in Centreville on Sunday, November 21 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. EcoFest will provide free fun for the whole family. Activities include a free native plant seed giveaway, critter bingo, dream catcher weaving, arts and crafts, storytelling, rain garden tours, birding information, and presentations from local environmental groups. Event is rain or shine, and attendees are asked to wear a mask for the indoor portion of the event.

EcoFest provides an opportunity to showcase and celebrate rain garden installations at Saint Paul’s Parish, learn about the cultures of indigenous tribes that call the Eastern Shore home, and find new opportunities to get involved in the environmental movement to improve our waterways on the Upper Eastern Shore. The event will recognize National Native American Heritage Month by opening with the Thanksgiving Address from Chief Dennis J. Coker, representing the Lenape Tribe of Delaware.

The rain garden at Saint Paul’s, funded by a Chesapeake Bay Trust grant, treats and filters stormwater from the church’s roof to reduce its impact on nearby waterways. ShoreRivers and Interfaith Partners of the Chesapeake are interested in working with other congregations on the Upper Shore to install similar green infrastructure projects to treat stormwater runoff and reduce pollution loads to local creeks and rivers. In addition to helping water quality, these projects create pollinator-friendly habitats using native plants to beautify congregations’ properties.

Contact Taylor Swanson at Taylor@InterfaithChesapeake.org to RSVP for the event and Suzanne Sullivan at ssullivan@shorerivers.org to learn more about ShoreRivers and Interfaith Partners for the Chesapeake’s partnerships with local congregations.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

shorerivers.org