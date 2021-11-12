Strong Schools MD

The Democratic Club of Kent County extends an invitation to all members of the community, to attend our next meeting and learn about Strong Schools Maryland, a statewide group dedicated to improving Maryland’s schools. Our speaker will be Allie Carter, lead organizer for this group. From 2014 to 2020, Allie taught middle school vocal music and theatre at Baltimore County Public Schools. She was nominated for BCPS Teacher of the Year 2016-2017. An advocate for equity in schools, Allie has organized for safety and equity in classrooms across the state. Most recently, she co-founded the Racial Justice Work Group of TABCO to study the School to Prison Pipeline in Maryland and Baltimore County, as well as the impact of Covid-19 on public school equity.

Allie earned her Bachelor of Music in Music Education/Voice from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and her Master of Education in Education Policy, Organization, and Leadership with a focus in Diversity and Equity in Education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Her notable graduate research includes the correlation of healthcare access to education outcomes, equitable practices for English Language Learners, rights for students with chronic illness, the impact today of Brown vs. Board of Education, and the urgency of elevating and expressing student identity in the classroom. Allie can be reached at allie@strongschoolsmaryland.org.

Come join old friends and make new ones at this meeting, which will take place via Zoom on Thursday evening, November 18th. You don’t need to be a member to attend, and if you already are part of the club, please bring along neighbors and friends! The meeting will open for a social time at 6:30 pm, including by a brief business meeting. At 7:00 we’ll hear from the Ms. Carter, with an extended opportunity for questions and discussion. Members will receive the Zoom link prior to the meeting – others please contact the club at info@dckcmd.com for an invitation to attend. We look forward to seeing everyone on Thursday!