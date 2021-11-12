MENU

November 12, 2021

Compass to Close Chestertown Center at Hospital

The Spy has received word from University of Maryland Shore Medical Center, that the Compass hospice unit, leased from the Chestertown Hospital has been transitioned to the Centreville campus where they will continue to serve the tri-county area.

Hospice care has been available at the hospital since 2018. Citing a shortage of staff, the Chestertown wing of Compass has moved all residential patients to 10-bed facility in Centreville where they will continue to offer 24/7 care to support the patients’ physical, emotional, and spiritual needs.

