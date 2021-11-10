Mid-Shore Arts: A Chat with Washington College Kohl Gallery’s Tara Gladden

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Like many on the Eastern Shore, Tara Gladden was just getting started in her new position as the director and curator of Washington College’s Kohl Gallery when COVID hit. Just as she was ready to put up an exhibition of five women artists, scientists, and scholars and their multidisciplinary work exploring climate change, the pandemic shut the door of the Kohl and Washington College.

While Gladden would successfully pivot to online programming, no one could be more thrilled to have the Kohl open this fall. She celebrated this return with plans for a full academic year focused on the environment, which started with the work of Monica Jahan Bose entitled Renew. And just a few weeks ago, she was able to finally display delayed Encounters and Entanglements: The Art of Mapping Meaning.

In her first Spy interview, she also notes her passion for Eastern Shore artists as she takes on her role as juror for the Academy Art’s annual Members’ Exhibition next week.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about the Kohl Gallery please go here. For the The Museum’s Annual Members’ Exhibition please go here.