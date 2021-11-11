Sue Matthews and Robert Redd Celebrate the Music of Sammy Cahn

The Mainstay in Rock Hall MD hosts vocalist Sue Matthews performing a tribute to Sammy Cahn on Saturday November 20 at 8 pm. Information and ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.facebook.com/mainstayrockhall and www.mainstayrockhall.org. The Mainstay is dedicated to the safety of its patrons, performers, volunteers, and employees. As such The Mainstay requires proof of full vaccination at the door with corresponding ID. Unvaccinated patrons may be admitted if they have documentation of a negative COVID test no greater than 72 hours before the show. Masks required for all patrons at indoor performances when not specifically eating or drinking. If you do not have one, The Mainstay will provide one at the door.

Saturday November 20 8 pm $20 online advance $25 phone/door

Vocalist Sue Matthews and pianist Robert Redd pay tribute to Sammy Cahn, the lyricist who wrote the words for such standards as “Teach Me Tonight” and “Come Fly with Me” in another installment in the Songbook Series that Sue and Robert have created celebrating the composers and tunesmiths whose works are part of the Great American Songbook. They will be joined by Randy Reinhart on cornet and trumpet and Tommy Cecil on bass.

The legendary lyricist Sammy Cahn was nominated for an Academy Award more than 30 times and won 4 times, receiving Oscars for the classic songs “Three Coins in the Fountain”, “All the Way”, “Call me Irresponsible”, and “High Hopes”. In 1956, he won the first Emmy ever given to a song for “Love and Marriage” written for the television production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town”.

Cahn’s career spanned six decades and nearly every aspect of show business. He went from playing violin in the pit for Bowery Burlesque to being the composer who wrote more songs for Frank Sinatra than any other composer or lyricist. He wrote songs with Saul Chaplin in the 1930s for the famed Cotton Club. Between 1942 and 1951 he wrote lyrics for Jule Styne’s songs for 19 films and the Broadway show “High Button Shoes”. In 1955, at the request of Frank Sinatra, he began a long collaboration with Jimmy Van Heusen. His songs were recorded by virtually every major singer of the day including the 89 songs recorded by Frank Sinatra. Bing Crosby, Peggy Lee, Dean Martin, Doris Day and many more also recorded songs with his lyrics and more recently, Celine Dion, Garth Brooks, Gloria Estefan, Diana Krall, and Harry Connick Jr. have all covered songs with lyrics by Sammy Cahn.

Sue Matthews is the ideal interpreter for the songs of a master lyricist. She is a superb singer with a silky voice, exquisite phrasing and passion for finding every bit of meaning in a song. Robert Redd tours internationally as the pianist with the Duke Ellington Orchestra. Randy Reinhart has been playing cornet and/or trumpet since he was nine and plays regularly in New York with groups such as Vince Giordano’s Nighthawks, as well as performing as a headliner. Jazz bassist Tommy Cecil has had long associations with many of DC’s favorite jazz greats, including Charlie Byrd, Dick Morgan, Shirley Horn, Brooks Tegler, and the Redd Brothers. As a freelancer, Tommy has worked with Mose Allison, Tommy Flanagan, Joe Henderson, and many other star artists. This will be a magical evening of the marvelous songs of Sammy Cahn.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website www.mainstayrockhall.org and information for supporting The Mainstay can be found at www.mainstayrockhall.org/sponsors.

