November 6, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Chesapeake Lens: Castella by Jay Fleming

No one ever promised a waterman an easy life. Through wind and tide, in cold and storm, from dawn to dusk, watermen work long and hard hours to wrest a living from the waters of the Chesapeake Bay. “Castella,” from “Island Life” by Jay Fleming.

