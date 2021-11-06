Chesapeake Lens: Castella by Jay Fleming

No one ever promised a waterman an easy life. Through wind and tide, in cold and storm, from dawn to dusk, watermen work long and hard hours to wrest a living from the waters of the Chesapeake Bay. “Castella,” from “Island Life” by Jay Fleming.
