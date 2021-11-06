Emmanuel Church Christmas Bazaar Goes Outside

Due to Covid restrictions that effectively make Emmanuel Church’s Holiday Bazaar impossible to hold inside, it will take place outside this year. We have picked 2 Saturdays in November to stage our Bazaar in the town market. November 13th and November 20th from 8-12:00.

Our tables will be in Memorial Plaza next to the church. Items include baked goods, jams and chutney, botanical items for the Holidays, Attic Treasures, and knit goods.

Emmanuel Church has always had fund raising events. Over time they have consisted of rummage sales, fairs, bazaars, and even an organ specific event.

Those of us involved now remember Bazaars beginning in 1992 with all sorts of worthy causes being funded.

The last three years we have given to:

2020: Kent Attainable Housing, and The Samaritan Group

2019: Bridges at Worthmore, Camp Wright, Kent Family Center.

2018: Janes United Methodist Church Roof Project, Kent Center Kent County Medical Adult Care Foundation, KidSPOT.

Our beneficiaries this year will be Meals on Wheels and Community Mediation Upper Shore.

Emmanuel Church is located on Cross St at Fountain Park in downtown Chestertown