WC-All Welcomes New Council Member Raymond Vergne

WC-ALL is pleased to welcome Dr. RAYMOND VERGNE to the Council. Born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, Raymond currently resides in Easton. A retired cardiologist, Raymond has taught a number of classes at WC-ALL on a variety of topics, reflecting his interests in music, literature, and history. This term he is teaching History of the Papacy. Look for his course in the Spring term entitled Music for the Living and the Dead. His previous contributions to WC-ALL have included courses on Don Quijote de la Mancha and the Many Faces of Fascism. Raymond will complete the term of long-time Council member Ed Minch, who passed away in July.