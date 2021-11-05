Gratitude and Grub at Pickering Creek Thanks Supporters

Pickering Creek Audubon Center recently hosted its third Gratitude and Grub to thank supporters for their partnership during the covid pandemic. Over 80 supporters gathered beneath the Center’s Northern Red Oak beside the herb garden. Everyone enjoyed home cooked pork by Master Pig Roaster and former Pickering Board member, John Trax. Delicious pulled pork sides and homemade brownies and cookies for dessert rounded out the delicious fall picnic meal. The sounds of local musician Justin Ryan, combined with the honking of Canada geese flying overhead provided a great backdrop for supporters to reconnect with staff, neighbors and friends, old and new.

Over the course of the last eighteen months, countless supporters partnered with the Center to ensure students of all ages were able to interact with science and nature during covid, both via zoom and in person at the Center. As dinner concluded Director Mark Scallion shared the Center’s successes including how staff pivoted our work seamlessly as we moved all our school programming to a virtual format in April of 2020, offered weekly programs and speakers for the public via zoom throughout 2020 and 21 and made the Center’s trails safe and welcoming to our community. Staff of the Center each shared the many accomplishments in connecting people to nature the Center has provided the community because of everyone’s hard work, generosity, and dedication. As dusk approached folks lingered at picnic table sharing their own nature experiences and enjoying the chirps of the last crickets of summer.