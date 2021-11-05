Harper & Sons, Inc. is Top Sponsor of Compass’ Golf Tournament and Camp New Dawn

Harper & Sons, Inc. of Easton, MD was a tournament sponsor for Compass’ annual golf tournament held in May at Prospect Bay Country Club and the camp sponsor for Compass’ annual Camp New Dawn held in August at Camp Pecometh.

Harper & Sons, Inc. was the contractor for Compass’ renovations and new construction that was completed earlier in the year at the Barnette Hospice Center at 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. The Barnette Center is a ten-bed residential and general inpatient hospice center and houses our grief support services and programs.

For more information, visit compassregionalhospice.org or call 443-262-4100.

Compass

Since 1985, Compass has been allowing patients to spend their final months the way they choose, guiding loved ones after a life-limiting diagnosis, and showing individuals healthy ways to manage their grief. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to ensure that individuals facing end of life can live out their days in a full and meaningful way.

Compass is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.