Animal Care Shelter Receives Spay/Neuter Grant for Kent County Residents

The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County has been awarded $8,550 in grant funds by the Maryland Department of Agriculture for the “Fixes for Free in Kent County” project. The project serves to provide financial assistance to pet owners who could not otherwise afford to spay/neuter their cat or dog.

“Beyond helping our community, the grant also supports the shelter in the long-run,” said Hailey Wallace, Adoption Coordinator. “We’ve all heard it before: spaying and neutering your pet prevents unwanted litters, and far too often the result of those litters come into our care.”

Spaying and neutering your pets offer more benefits than just preventing kittens and puppies. It can minimize spraying, reducing roaming away from home, and diminish acts of aggression. It can also have a number of health benefits, including lower the risk of cancer and increase their lifespan overall.

The project will offer spay and neuter surgeries to 30 dogs and 40 cats. Each recipient of the surgery will also receive a rabies shot.

“Many people don’t know this, but a rabies shot is not a one-time deal for animals. This needs to be updated throughout the pet’s life. It is the responsibility of the pet owner to ensure this is maintained, just as you would continue to house and feed them. It is a federal law that all pets be up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations,” Wallace said.

Chestertown Animal Hospital, Eastern Shore Animal Hospital, High Street Veterinary Practice, and Rock Hall Veterinary Hospital are the participating vets in the grant who will perform the spay/neuter surgeries.

Kent County residents who wish to apply for the “Fixes for Free in Kent County” grant can visit kenthumane.org/fixes-for-free to fill out the application.

For more information about the grants provided by the Maryland Department of Agriculture, visit mda.maryland.gov.