How Time Flies: Trippe Gallery Celebrates 8th Anniversary

The month of November is going to be an exciting time to visit The Trippe Gallery! Beginning with First Friday Gallery Walk, The Trippe Gallery will be celebrating its 8th anniversary! What began as a studio collaboration between two artist friends in 2011, fine art photographer Nanny Trippe and watercolorist Don Hilderbrandt, has evolved into one of Easton’s liveliest downtown art galleries, popular with locals as well as visitors. Exhibiting over 40 award winning artists in all mediums, The Trippe Gallery has art for everyone from the beginning collector to the seasoned one. Now solely owned by Trippe, The Trippe Gallery will be celebrating its 8th anniversary with special exhibits for the month of November. During First Friday’s Gallery Walk, the opening exhibition will feature nine (one for each year plus one to grow on!) of Trippe’s iconic photographic landscapes as well as still-lifes. Come toast our anniversary from 5-7 pm Friday November 5!

Next up will be an exhibition of new images from well known photographer Jay Fleming. Opening prior to Waterfowl Festival, this will be a real crowd pleaser! Jay will be on hand for a book signing of his just released book “Island Life” on Saturday November 13 from 10-3. Books are already available at the gallery and for pre-order, as well as Jay’s first book “Working the Water”. In addition, there will be artwork by previous and current Waterfowl Festival artists such as Paula Waterman, Melanie Fain, Jill Basham, Nancy Tankersley (WF featured artist 2019) and Mary Veiga. The wonderful bird sculptures of 2018 WF featured artist Eric Tardif are on exhibit as well.

So much to enjoy at The Trippe Gallery located at 23 N Harrison Street in the heart of Historic Easton. For more information please call 410-310-8727 or visit the website thetrippegallery.com