League of Women Voters Presentation: Securing Maryland’s Voting Process

The League of Women Voters of Kent County will sponsor a virtual lecture, Securing Maryland’s Voting Processes, on November 10, 2021, at 7 PM. The lecture will feature Dr. Natalie Scala and Dr. Josh Hehlinger, both of Towson University, speaking on election security and the integrity of our election processes. The presentation will highlight the research results of three projects related to their work in election security: threat analysis and mitigations of Maryland voting systems; development of effective cybersecurity training modules for election judges; and threat analysis of mail-based voting, given COVID related impacts to election security.

Dr. Scala is associate professor and director of the graduate programs in supply chain management in the College of Business and Economics at Towson University. She has earned the University System of Maryland Board of Regents Award for Excellence in Public Service, the system’s highest faculty honor, for her work in election security. Dr. Dehlinger is a professor in the Department of Computer and Information Sciences and the Director of the Computer Science Program at Towson.

Their presentation will be followed by an opportunity for questions via the Q & A function of Zoom. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. A link for registration is available on the League of Women Voters of Kent County website at kent-lwvmaryland.nationbuilder.com.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active citizen participation in government; it does not support or oppose any political parties or candidates for office.