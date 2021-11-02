ESLC Selects Steven Kline as new President

The Eastern Shore Land Conservancy announced the selection of their new president on Saturday at their annual fundraising event, the Party to Preserve, hosted at the historic Hermitage in Centreville. Saturday’s announcement comes as no surprise, as current President Rob Etgen announced earlier this year that he would be retiring, having served ESLC since its founding in 1990.

Steven Kline was approved as ESLC’s next president by the organization’s Board on Thursday, October 28 and will step in to the position in December. Kline built his career in conservation politics, having worked with multiple organizations dedicated to preserving natural resources, most recently serving more than 10 years with the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.

“My family and I feel honored to have led this great organization for 31 years,” said Etgen. “We are pleased to have contributed to the preservation of the precious quality of life on the Eastern Shore. We feel thankful to staff, donors, and board members for their incredible support.”

“We thank Rob Etgen for his incredible service to Eastern Shore Land Conservancy over the past 30 years,” said ESLC’s Chair of the Board of Directors, Bill D’Alonzo. “We welcome Steve Kline to lead ESLC, to continue and enhance the incredible legacy left by Rob.”

“I feel very humbled and grateful to be entrusted with this position with ESLC,” said Kline. “I’m excited about the opportunity to build upon the strong foundation laid out by Rob Etgen and to continue to achieve the preservation of natural land and the betterment of towns on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.”