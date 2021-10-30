MENU

October 30, 2021

Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Chesapeake Lens: Downrigging Dream by Jamie Kirkpatrick

Launched in 1997, the Kalmar Nyckel is a re-creation of a 17th Century Swedish settlement ship, the first such ship to arrive in America. She sails out of Wilmington, Delaware and is visiting Chestertown this weekend as part of the town’s annual Downrigging Festival—a celebration of tall ships, wooden boats, and all things nautical. “Downrigging Dream” by Jamie Kirkpatrick

