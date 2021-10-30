Chesapeake Lens: Downrigging Dream by Jamie Kirkpatrick

Launched in 1997, the Kalmar Nyckel is a re-creation of a 17th Century Swedish settlement ship, the first such ship to arrive in America. She sails out of Wilmington, Delaware and is visiting Chestertown this weekend as part of the town’s annual Downrigging Festival—a celebration of tall ships, wooden boats, and all things nautical. “Downrigging Dream” by Jamie Kirkpatrick
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.