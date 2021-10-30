Art Notes: Free Singing program for Youth  

Singers 8 and up are invited to join the Young Singers Academy beginning the week of November 8. The Young Singers Academy is a four-week program where participants will receive weekly video lessons and materials via email. These lessons can be used at their convenience and repeated as often as desired. In addition to the four lessons, participants will join in weekly zoom sessions for a group sing. Video lessons will explore vocal production, note reading, rhythm skills, and musicianship through songs and activities. This session will feature holiday music and singers will be rehearsing for performances on December 2 and 4.

This is a free program offered to all youth in Talbot County. Leading the program will be Amy Morgan, Artistic Director of Allegro Academy. To register, please email amy@allegroacademyeaston.com. .