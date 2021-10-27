Les Poissons Gallery Event Features Local Foreign Policy Expert Bruce Riedel

Les Poissons Gallery on Cross Street in Chestertown was host to Chestertown author and noted Middle East expert Bruce Riedel speaking about his new book Jordan and America: An Enduring Friendship. Foreign Policy Research Institute President and Chestertown resident Rollie Flynn moderated a discussion with Mr. Riedel, which explored why Jordan is a critical player in the Middle East, how the U.S.-Jordanian relationship has evolved over time, and other important developments to watch, including the coming decline of the internal combustion engine and dramatically reduced worldwide demand for oil, which could seriously destabilize the region. The event was co-sponsored by the Les Poissons Gallery and FPRI.

A 30-year veteran of the CIA and senior advisor to four U.S. Presidents, Mr. Riedel entertained the large audience with first-hand accounts of his dealings the late King Hussein and his son and current ruler King Abdullah, including some amusing anecdotes about Hussein’s wild streak and love of fast cars and women.

Guests also enjoyed the Les Poissons Gallery setting, featuring fine art, by local and regional artists who beautifully capture the Eastern Shore’srural and maritime culture. Gallery owners Rusty Poisson and his mother, Terry dreamed of hosting salons in the gallery, showcasing Chestertown’s unique convergence of talent, experience and a bevy of life-long learners. Tom Martin, proprietor of The Bookplate in downtown Chestertown, facilitated the book signing.

This event was the first of FPRI’s Eastern Shore Salon Series, which will feature two or three events per year with international affairs and foreign policy experts. Founded in 1955, FPRI is a nonpartisan think tank whose mission is to educate policy makers and the general public on the important foreign policy and national security issues that face our nation. Those interested in future events in this series should contact FPRI: https://www.fpri.org/press-contact-information/