YMCA of the Chesapeake Launches 2021 Annual Campaign

Last month, the YMCA of the Chesapeake launched its 2021 Annual Campaign at all eleven of its locations across Delmarva. Funds raised through the Annual Campaign support the organization’s programs and operations and ensure that no one is turned away due to inability to pay.

The YMCA has set the ambitious goal of raising $777,525 through this year’s fundraising effort that continues through the end of the year. Donations may be made to support the initiatives of a specific branch or designated towards the YMCA’s greatest need.

“We cannot thank our donors enough for their continued support,” said Robbie Gill, CEO of the YMCA of the Chesapake. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors we have been able to provide more than 50,000 meals to children and families in our communities, provide child care for essential workers, launch virtual fitness classes, and create a safe space for children to learn while schools operated remotely. None of this would have been possible without a successful annual campaign.”

Over the past year, funds raised through the YMCA’s Annual Campaign supported:

Local Food Drives

Youth Sports

Enhanced Fitness (an exercise program for seniors)

Livestrong (a program for adult cancer survivors)

Rock Steady (a program for those battling Parkinson’s disease)

Child Care

Swim Lessons

Mentoring Programs

Before and After Care

The Open Doors Program that ensures that no one is turned away from a YMCA membership or YMCA programs and services due to inability to pay

Individuals are encouraged to donate online by visiting www.ymcachesapeake.org/give/giving.

About the YMCA of the Chesapeake

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and the largest Human Service organization on the Eastern Shore; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Shore, Ys engage 40,000 members and their families, regardless of age, income or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the Shore’s health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Talbot, Queen Anne’s and Wicomico Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,750,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves.