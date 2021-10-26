Mid-Shore Food: A Watershed Moment in Chestertown

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The long-anticipated Watershed Restaurant is a welcome surprise on many levels. Yes, there is the culinary fare of Chesapeake delicacies, and, yes, the open kitchen and Chef’s Counter lends a sense of social openness. Still, the first thing that will strike you is the artistic atmosphere— the walls, hallways, even the restrooms are showcases for local artists.

Welcomed by green and gold Hegland glass panels at the alleyway entrance, one enters a gallery-like dining area anchored by Vicco Von Voss’ lustrous wood, steel and brass U-shaped staircase. It’s hard to walk up without pausing to notice the detail in Von Voss’s creation.

From there, seated in the dining area, you are immersed in the world of Marcy Ramsey’s aquatic dream, whose pallet radiates a spectrum of “watershed” images and colors.

Each work chosen or commissioned by owner and art champion Wendy Culp during the long haul of closures during the pandemic; twenty-four artists are represented throughout the building. Every artist speaks to the narrative Culp wants to project—a visual collection expressing the spirit of the Chesapeake watershed environment.

And then there’s the cuisine in the expert hands of business partner and Chef Rodney Scruggs. Our interview with him is forthcoming.

In the meantime, take a stroll with the Spy through this beautiful addition to Chestertown.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more about the Watershed, please go here.

Artists displayed at the Watershed include:

Marc Castelli

Marcy Dunn Ramsey

Mary Ellen Mabe

Mary Pritchard Art

Nancy Thomas

Robert Ortiz Studios

Roberta Ungram

Rob Gleb

Sam Shoge

Tim O’Brien

Vicco von Voss Furniture Design

Annie Singer

Barbara Zuehlke

Bonnie Howell

Carla Massoni/Massoni Art

Doug Sassi

Emmy Savage

Evie Baskin

Hegland Glass, LLC

Jane Knighton

Kate Quinn

Lani Browning