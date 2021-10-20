Chestertown Town Council Election: Tim O’Brien

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This is the first in a series of profiles of candidates running for Town Council positions in the November 2 election. Tim O’Brien is a candidate for First Ward council member.

Tim O’Brien says his background as a small business owner, government scientist, international development specialist, parent, and artist will inform his decision-making process if elected as Ward 1 councilmember.

A Chestertown resident for 12 years, O’Brien has taken a keen interest in the town council’s activity and wants to express his care for the community by participating in its future development.

The Spy recently interviewed Tim at the White Swan Tavern.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length.