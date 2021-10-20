MENU

Sections

More

October 20, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

News News Homepage News News Portal Highlights

Chestertown Town Council Election: Tim O’Brien

by Leave a Comment

Share

This is the first in a series of profiles of candidates running for Town Council positions in the November 2 election. Tim O’Brien is a candidate for First Ward council member.

Tim O’Brien says his background as a small business owner, government scientist, international development specialist, parent, and artist will inform his decision-making process if elected as Ward 1 councilmember.

A Chestertown resident for 12 years, O’Brien has taken a keen interest in the town council’s activity and wants to express his care for the community by participating in its future development.

The Spy recently interviewed Tim at the White Swan Tavern.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *