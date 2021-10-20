Post Report: Harris Says He Prescribed Ivermectin for COVID-19

Rep. Andy Harris, a practicing anesthesiologist who represents the Eastern Shore in Congress, said he has prescribed ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Ivermectin is used to treat parasites, with different products for humans and livestock, and the FDA, American Medical Association and national pharmacy groups warn against using it for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

Harris, who made the comments on a Sept. 17 radio show, also said pharmacies would not fill the prescription, the Post reported.

Harris works part-time with a physician group that provides anesthesia and other medical services to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton.