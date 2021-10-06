Organist-Composer John Dixon to Perform at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church

On Friday, October 15 at 7 pm, composer and organist John Dixon will perform a concert of original organ music on the newly installed three-manual Rodgers organ at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 1210 S. Washington Street in Easton, MD. The concert, sponsored by the Mid-Shore Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, is free and open to the public. A free will offering will be received.

Born in England in 1957, Dixon grew up about fifty miles east of London, near the Thames River estuary. Starting piano studies at age six, he progressed to pipe organ at age eleven. His first composition for public performance was the score to an original book for a youth theatre production while at the young age of sixteen. Interestingly, he did not choose to make music his major field of study but was active in music and theater while studying for the bachelor of arts degree at Oxford University and later at Harvard, where he earned an MBA.

After moving to the United States in 1988, Dixon became a member of Providence Presbyterian Church in Norfolk, VA, where he currently serves as Organist and Composer-in-Residence.

Early in his compositional career, the composer concentrated on writing anthems for choir and organ voluntaries for church use. More recently, he has been writing for professional performers, small ensembles and full orchestra. An active member of the American Guild of Organists, Dixons music has been distributed at numerous annual conventions and has been performed all over the world.

Following the October 15 concert, John Dixon will lead a workshop on Saturday morning, also at Saints Peter and Paul Church, on Saturday, October 16 beginning at 10 am where he will use his own compositions to demonstrate creative organ playing and service planning. This event is also open to the public.