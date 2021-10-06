Easton Airport Announces October ‘Walk & Talk’ Open House & Airfield Tour

Easton Airport is excited to invite the public to a special fall edition of the Walk & Talk airport open house series. The event will offer the community an on-site tour of the community airport with a trek through designated sections of the airfield on October 14, 21, and 28.

Attendees will pre-register and join airport management for the walking tour. The event will be informative and engaging, offering a behind the scenes look at airport operations and the business side of aviation. Airport management expects the event will help the community gain a new perspective of the airport, learn about its history, and see how it has become the “Aviation Gateway to the Eastern Shore” over the years.

“We had a great response from our spring Walk & Talk series and we are excited to invite the community back out this fall,” Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher said. “Attendees enjoyed the opportunity to observe our operations, see aircraft up-close, and ask lots of great questions.”

The tours will begin at 10 a.m. near the picnic area outside the Easton Airport terminal. The group goes beyond the gates and walks a 1-mile loop to the Easton Air Traffic Control Tower and back. During the walk and conversation, management will make stops to look and take photos at hangars, aircraft, and other equipment that are out. The tour will end back at the terminal where photo-ops with the F-104 Starfighter, donated to Easton Airport by Tom Blair, will be available.

The May 2021 series registered over 100 guests for the opportunity to take the behind-the-scenes tour at the airport. The successful Easton Airport Day, held on September 25, saw the largest crowd ever gathered on the airfield for an event, but folks are still eager to learn more about the airfield and see what flying is all about.

“People love being able to walk the tarmac, learn about the airport, and visit with some of our businesses,” Easton Airport Business & Marketing Coordinator Jeff Lankford said. “The walking tour is the best way to learn and explore a unique economic driver for Talbot County.”

Pre-registration for the October Walk & Talk dates is required so airport management can share important information prior to arriving at the airport. No 4-legged friends are permitted on the tour. Comfortable walking shoes, camera, sunscreen, and weather appropriate clothes are the only other things needed to enjoy a morning on the community airfield. Visit www.eastonairport.com to learn more and register for available dates.

Easton Airport (ESN) is a general aviation airport located two miles north of historic downtown Easton, Maryland in Talbot County. The airport is owned and operated by Talbot County and provides essential access for aviation enthusiasts, corporate pilots, and local businesses. Easton Airport is one of the busiest general aviation facilities in Maryland, linking Talbot County to the rest of the world. For more information, visit www.eastonairport.com or follow the airport on Facebook and Instagram @EastonAirport.