Paul and Joanne Prager Sponsor Chesapeake Film Festival October 2 Programming 

Paul and Joanne Prager, on behalf of Bluepoint Hospitality, are premier sponsors of the Chesapeake Film Festival’s second day of live programing. The Festival is back with in-person theater this year and Saturday evening includes a stroll down the Red Carpet, a World Premiere short, Tyndall Typewriters, and two acclaimed features, Minari and Tesla. Tickets are $15 for each feature.

Tyndall Typewriters is about an antique typewriter repairman, Thomas Tyndall, who uses vintage typewriters to remind people of the days when communications, social interactions, and relationships were tactile experiences. Director and producer, Ted Adams will answer questions after the film.

Minari, about a Korean-American family pursuing the American dream in Arkansas, earned six Oscar nominations, and won Youn Yuh -jung Best Supporting Actress. It also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Youn is the first Korean actor nominated for an Oscar for acting, as well as the first to win.

Tesla is a freewheeling take on visionary inventor Nikola Tesla and his imagined interactions with Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse. One of the actors in the film, Maryland native Vincent de Paul, will introduce the film.

For more information, contact CFF Executive Director, Nancy Tabor, at 443-955-9144 or visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com. Tickets go on sale and trailers are available online starting September 1.