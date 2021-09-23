Mid-Shore Arts: The Academy Art Museum Craft Show is On for October

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There was a bit of hesitation with volunteer leaders and staff about whether or not to hold the extremely popular Academy Art Museum Craft this year. This summer’s surprise visit of the Delta variant of the coronavirus was an unanticipated bump in the road as AAM trustee Diz Hormel took over this summer as the major fundraiser chair. Diz and AAM staff manager Jennifer Chrzanowski had to think twice before the museum decided to move ahead with plans with what may be one of the most popular crafts shows in the Mid-Atlantic region.

In fact, almost 250,000 people were tracking the craft show last year via social media, and with the help of simple safety measures, including the vaccination of all the artists coming to the Easton museum, and good old common sense, the good news is those folks will not be disappointed. As they say in show business, the show will, indeed, go on.

The Spy sat down with Diz and Jennifer for a short preview of what visitors can expect when the Crafts Show opens its doors during the October 15th weekend. This includes the special preview shopping event for patrons on Friday evening and some innovative ways to keep young children engaged while parents walk through the museum and the Waterfowl Building to find the perfect gifts for loved ones for the upcoming holiday season.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum’s 2021 Craft Show please go here.

The Academy Art Museum is looking for volunteers to help out at the Craft Show. Volunteers get free access to the show all weekend. Click here to sign up: https://bit.ly/ CSVolunteer2021

2021 Academy Craft Show

Friday, October 15, Preview Shopping Event, 5:30 – 8:30 Pm

Saturday, October 16, 10 Am – 6Pm

Sunday, October 17, 10 Am – 3 Pm