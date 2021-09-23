Democratic Club of Kent County Hosts Doug Gansler

The public is invited to attend the latest “Meet the Candidate” event of the Democratic Club of Kent County this coming Saturday, September 25. We’ll hear from Doug Gansler, candidate for Governor of Maryland.

Doug Gansler is a lifelong Montgomery County resident who served as Maryland's Attorney General from 2007-2015. In that role, he went after predatory lenders, polluters, and human traffickers to deliver justice under the law and protect all Marylanders. As Attorney General, Doug stood up for Maryland families during a period of severe economic uncertainty. He got more than a billion dollars to help Marylanders stay in their homes from Countrywide Financial Corporation. Guided by his values, Doug was the first statewide elected official in Maryland history to support marriage equality. He later received Equality Maryland's "Ally for Equality" award for support of LGBT rights.

This “Meet & Greet” event will start at 1:30 pm. on September 25, at the Democratic headquarters office, 357 High St. in Chestertown. Weather permitting, we’ll gather in front of the office to hear from Mr. Gansler, with plenty of time for questions – refreshments and socially-distanced seating will be available.