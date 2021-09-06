Adkins Mystery Monday: It Produces Seed Pods that Stick Like Velcro

Happy Mystery Monday! This plant is blooming and producing seed pods that stick like velcro. It is near the goat pen, though we’ve also found it in the South Meadow. What is it?

Last week, we asked you about the common garter snake (Thamnophis sirtalis)! Garter snakes are extremely variable in appearance but usually have 3 yellowish stripes against a dark body and a light colored belly. There are four subspecies in the eastern U.S, but only one in the mid-Atlantic: the eastern garter snake (Thamnophis s. sirtalis). They are active during the day, but may forage at night in the summer. They prefer open, grassy areas, but are also found in the wood and near streams and swamps.

