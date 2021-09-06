WC Academy of Lifelong Learning is Requesting Course Proposals

If you have expertise and are passionate about a topic that you would like to share with others, WC-ALL would love to hear from you. Course proposals are now being accepted for the spring 2022 semester. Friday, October 1, 2021 is the deadline for submissions.

Two sessions are offered. Session 1 runs from January 30-March 11. Session 2 runs from March 20-April 29. Courses typically take place over a 6-week period. However, options are available for four and five-week courses.

The Course Proposal Form is available online at www.washcoll.edu/people_departments/offices/wc-all/propose-a-course.php. You may also call 410-778-7221 to request a copy of the form. This form will walk you through the process of creating your course and offer options that will work best for you. After submitting your proposal you may request a second form, Planning a WC-All Class, which will be sent to you. It provides information on the types of support instructors receive.

Proposals may be submitted online to wc_all@washcoll.edu. Those wishing to submit a hard copy can mail it to WC-ALL, 300 Washington Avenue, Chestertown, MD.