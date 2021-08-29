Shore Shakespeare to Bring A Little Touch of Shakespeare to Adkins Arboretum

Have you ever wondered what William Shakespeare was thinking as he wrote The Taming of the Shrew or Richard III? Well, who better to introduce Shakespeare’s plays than the Bard himself? Join Shore Shakespeare for A Little Touch of Shakespeare, an exploration of some of the playwright’s most famous works, Sept. 18 and 19 at Adkins Arboretum.

In this original production, seven actors take on roles in eleven scenes from ten of Shakespeare’s most famous works, including Richard III, Macbeth, The Taming of the Shrew, Much Ado About Nothing, Twelfth Night and more. Narrated by Shakespeare himself, the show takes the audience behind the scenes to see what the Bard may have been thinking as he wrote some of the wittiest, most charming and, in some cases, darkest dialogue ever. The scenes themselves explore the Battle of the Sexes and revolve around the theme of love, all while showcasing Shakespeare’s incomparable wit, wisdom and poetry. In addition, the show features seven of Shakespeare’s sonnets, also dealing with issues of love, placed strategically throughout the scenes.

Performances are Sat., Sept. 18 and Sun., Sept. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Arboretum Pavilion. Participants should bring a blanket or chair and are welcome to bring a picnic. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 3–18 and free for children ages 2 and under and can be purchased in advance at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 0.

A Little Touch of Shakespeare was written by Shore Shakespeare Company co-founder Chris Rogers in 2012. Sadly, Chris passed away in June 2020. This production will serve as special recognition of his passion and legacy within the local theatre. Proceeds will benefit Shore Shakespeare and Adkins Arboretum.

Shore Shakespeare is a pan-community theatre group established to present the classic works of the theatrical repertoire and to encourage its audiences to support local community theatre all over the Shore.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.