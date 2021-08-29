Cast, Crew Needed for Peake Players’ Fall Production

Chesapeake College’s Peake Players seek actors of all levels of experience as well as artists, musicians, and technicians for the cast/ crew of the fall production of Lewis Carroll’s Alice stories: “Rabbit Hole Looking Glass.”

Auditions will be Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 4 pm in the Cadby Theatre and are open to the public. No experience is necessary. Performers may bring a prepared monologue of less than two minutes or a monologue will be provided. Prospective technical crew members can attend an information meeting during the audition time.

The show — presented on Oct. 22 and 23 at 7 pm, and on Oct. 24 at 1 pm — will be an outdoor production staged on campus with lights, sound, and tents.

For more information, please contact Dr. Rob Thompson: rthompson@chesapeake.edu.