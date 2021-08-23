Kent County Black Athletes Take a Bow on Legacy Day

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Friday, the 8th annual Kent County Legacy Day commemorated the contributions of outstanding Kent African American athletes with a reception of honorees at a Jaynes Church, followed on Sunday evening by a gala tribute to Aretha Franklin and a dance party in Wilmer Park.

The events were sponsored by Sumner Hall and the Historical Society of Kent County, Inc.

Forty-four athletes and four coaches who have excelled in competitive sports “have long played an important role in African American life. In a society that has suppressed black aspirations, team sports provide a chance o compete, and often excel, on a relatively level playing field,” writes Bill Leary in his booklet Outstanding African American Athletes of Kent County.

Kent County has a rich history of community sports reaching back to the adult African American baseball teams of the 1930s. According to Leary, these events were hugely popular as community festivities connecting families and friends on Sundays after church.

The athletes honored this weekend represent the range of sports programs offered by Garnet High School and its successor Kent County High School. Each honoree excelled in their sport, from wrestling and field hockey to basketball, track and field, and football. The four coaches honored also excelled, winning many State championships.

Sunday evening continued the celebration at Wilmer Park with a rousing tribute to Aretha Franklin by Sylvia Frazier & The Vaughn Bratcher Project, followed by a dance party with D J Real.

Here are a few highlights of the weekend. The Spy recommends getting a free copy of Bill Leary’s Outstanding African American Athletes of Kent County for details and biographies of these great County athletes and coaches.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.